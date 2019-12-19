The ultimate last minute Kilkenny Christmas Gift Guide

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly underway but if you still working your way through your giving list (or if you haven't started!), then look no further as we have compiled the ultimate Kilkenny Christmas Gift Guide.

Why shop anywhere else when we have everything on our doorstep here in Kilkenny? Please support Kilkenny and shop local this Christmas.

Santa, if I am on your nice list, here are just a few suggestions…#ShopKilkenny

Elemis Gift Sets at Oasis Spa, Lyrath Estate Hotel

With the party season ahead, our skin will be tired and dull from all the late nights, so this product is a must have...

Superfood Delicious Delights. Give your skin the glow it has been craving with this trio of Superfood heroes to supercharge skin health.

RRP €54.00 (worth €82.00)

Oasis Spa, Lyrath are also the only stockists of Rituals products in Kilkenny, and have fantastic gift sets in stock for Christmas, as well as Kerstin Florian gift sets

Duggan’s Menswear, High Street

Christmas is also a big wedding season, so lads check out this sharp suit at Duggan’s Menswear.

Superb Tailoring from Benetti. Three piece suits from €275

L’Occitane Kilkenny Boutique, Market Cross

This year, L’OCCITANE is taking you on a magical journey into Provence with the festive Classic & Luxury Beauty Advent Calendars. Make the countdown to Christmas even more special with our 24 delights from Provence

Luxury Advent Calendar into €89

Harper’s Restaurant, The Hibernian Hotel

Take the stress of the menu this Christmas with Harpers. The chic restaurant is the ideal venue for business or pleasure this Christmas. Harpers Restaurant will give you an unforgettable night. Festive Party Package include a glass of bubbly on arrival, festive 3 course meal, after dinner DJ & entertainment, party novelties and spot prizes. €42pp Friday - Saturday/€38pp midweek. New Year’s Eve dining is €40 pp for a four course dinner, glass of bubbly and the late night piano bar. For bookings contact 056 777 1888 or www.kilkennyhibernianhotel.com

Lady Lorna Design Emporium, Kieran Street

Let this number take you from work to night. Add a pair of heels and you are ready to paint the town red.

Cravate style leopard print blouse with lace trim €135, with ornate selection of waisted belts from €30

Electro City

One product that I am very excited about is the google home assist speaker and particularly the LG google assist speaker because it has the best sound quality on the market , so ideal if you want to listen to music, and it’s just been reduced for black Friday and Christmas from €229 to €99!

RED MILLS, Cillin Hill

One of the most popular coats from the Welligogs range at RED MILLS, this stunning wool coat features autumnal tones in a contemporary tweed check, with a soft suede feel collar and cuffs. Fully lined in contrasting red satin, this is a timeless wardrobe staple which looks as good dressed up as it does with jeans and boots. €299.

ALLENS, High Street

Something for the Dining table. Set of Six Pimpernel Etchings and Roses Yellow Placemats with Set of 6 Coasters - €48 to €19.95

Hotel Kilkenny

A Hotel Kilkenny voucher is the perfect gift this Christmas. Get fit for January in the Active Club or enjoy delicious afternoon tea in the hotel. Hotel Kilkenny gift vouchers can be used in our sister property Ferrycarrig Hotel and the award winning 5 star Monart Destination Spa.

GOODS, High Street

GOODS have a huge range of gifts in store for everyone. The Estee Lauder Blockbuster Gift is a big one but they also have lots of cosmetic gifts, handbags, hats, scarves, hats with mix n’match baubles.

TK Maxx, MacDonagh Junction

White faux fur coat €99.99, Rust polo neck jumper €99.99, Jeans €26.99

Q Health Pharmacy, Castlecomer

Luna lipstick & lip liner duo by Lisa - my favourite lippy, stays on all day and comes with a nice soft lip liner. 4 contrasting shades to suit any occasion. Enriched with natural oils yet extremely long lasting. Ruby flame is a must have for the festivities!! Only €15

Sherwood, Kilkenny Retail and Business Park

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Hi-Res Audio Headphones €319. These stunning headphones from Sony let you immerse yourself in your music, in luxurious comfort. With a dedicated processor, the cutting-edge smart noise cancellation adapts to your personal preference and activity. High Resolution Audio support ensures music is as the original artist intended, while Bluetooth and NFC gives you the freedom of a wireless connection. Full touch control allows you adjust music, take calls and access your phone's voice assistant.

Pauls Department Store - 12 & 14 High Street, Kilkenny

Children's Rosalita dress €49.90

Dress the whole family with Pauls this Christmas!

Kilkenny Gift Vouchers, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce

Kilkenny Gift Vouchers are the ideal gift of choice for occasions such as Retirements, Birthdays, Spot Prizes, Christmas Presents, and Staff Bonuses.

They are available in 3 denominations: €10, €20 and €50 and can be purchased on the website (www.kilkennychamber.ie), or directly from the Chamber Offices at 11 Patrick Street, Kilkenny, by calling in or phoning 056 7752767.

Dunnes Stores, MacDonagh Shopping Centre

Perfect for getting them to bed early on Christmas Eve! Leigh Tucker Willow Nollaig Shona Pure Cotton Kids Family Pyjamas €10 each

Goods

Langtons, John’s Street

Surprise your loved ones with a special gift this Christmas, with a Langtons Gift Card. Don’t forget that these can be used in Langton House Hotel, Marble City Bar & Tea Rooms, The Set Theatre, Cillin Hill, Bridies Bar and General Store. You can purchase them online at www.Langtons.ie or you can call us on 056 776 5133.

Kyteler’s Inn, Kieran Street

Add a Kyteler’s Inn voucher to your stocking this Christmas. Vouchers are available in any denomination and can be purchased from the website or from the bar counter. Get ready for the sales with a delicious Vol-au-Vent.

Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, Ormonde Street



The Castle Lounge has long been the meeting place for locals and visitors alike in the heart of Medieval Kilkenny City. Where better in Kilkenny City to arrange to meet family or friends for a catch-up; to celebrate a birthday, an engagement or simply to drop your shopping bags and sink into one of the lounge’s relaxing chairs and enjoy Traditional Afternoon Tea in Kilkenny, served daily from 2.30- 5pm.

Afternoon Tea costs €21 per person or make an occasion of it and add a glass of Bubbly for just €27 per person.

Newpark Hotel, Castlecomer Road



Join the Newpark Hotel for a Christmas Day in Kilkenny to remember. Their Christmas Day lunch is a feast to behold! Arrive in the morning and be welcomed by festive carol singers and a glass of warm mulled wine. Christmas Day lunch sittings are at 12:30pm, 1:00pm. 1:30pm. Adults lunch is €120.00 per adult and kids are €50.00 per child.

Kilkenny Design Centre, Castle Yard

“Deck the halls”. Why not experience a truly magical Christmas by creating a captivating atmosphere with the Kilkenny Design Centre’s inspirational Christmas collection.

The Kilkenny River Court Hotel, John’s Street

With four great properties to choose from, this is a great Christmas Gift or stocking filler and until November 30th 2019, receive a complimentary €10 voucher for every €100 of 'Our Gift To You' gift vouchers purchased online!

Frank Walls, 97 High Street

The team are Frank Walls promise old fashioned values with a new fashion look. Frank Wall Man’s Shop are introducing their newly renovated store, while delivering quality, value and exceptional customer service since 1937.

That's it folks!! That's our comprehensive Kilkenny Christmas Gift Guide so be sure to shop local and get those last minute gifts in Kilkenny.

A happy, safe and peaceful Christmas to you all!