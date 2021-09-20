City hotel celebrates new top spot in Tripadvisor traveller rankings for Kilkenny

Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny city is currently ranked #1 out of 21 hotels in Kilkenny on travel site TripAdvisor for the first time ever.

This first time feat was achieved just as the hotel prepares to celebrate fifty-five years in business this year.

Hotel General Manager Paul Beehan credits the achievement to each and every member of staff at Newpark and also thanks the hotel’s past guests for taking the time to share their reviews on the platform.

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform and helps travellers across the globe to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before.

With more than 934 million reviews and the opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travellers turn to TripAdvisor to read trusted reviews from past guests' experiences.

The team at the Newpark refused to down tools during the pandemic and instead decided to keep us all entertained with incredible videos starring not only the staff but also the animals from the hotel’s adjoining wildlife farm.