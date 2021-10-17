Search

17/10/2021

Speed enforcement 'an issue' at Kilkenny creches

Speed enforcement 'an issue' around Kilkenny creches

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny city councillor has raised concern over speed enforcement issues for motorists passing creches in residential areas of the city during peak times.

Cllr David Fitzgerald has called for more speed bumps to be considered in close proximity to these creches due to drivers often travelling at speed as they pass them during peak hours.

"Some drivers may be late heading off to work in the morning or heading home but it's very dangerous travelling by these creches at these times at speed," he said.

The councillor also noted that poor visibility due to parked cars and other potential hazards in built-up areas adds to concerns about the possibility of tragic future consequences. 

Kilkenny County Council Area Engineer Ian Gardner noted that while the local authority cannot enforce the speed limit they will take the councillor's comments into account as part of ongoing traffic reviews.

