The Alzheimer Society of Ireland's Kilkenny CEO Pat McLoughlin announces retirement

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland have announced that CEO Pat McLoughlin has decided that the time is right for him to step down from his role, following medical advice to receive immediate treatment and take recovery time.

This has been an extremely difficult decision for Pat to make.

The Kilkenny man became CEO in October 2016, and will officially retire from his role in March 2022.

Pat has expressed his deep gratitude to his Chairman Eugene McCague, board of directors, staff, branch members, advocates and volunteers of The ASI and the thousands of people with dementia and family carers across Ireland.

"I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead The Alzheimer Society of Ireland over the past five years and I am honoured to have led this extraordinary organisation over this time and represent people living with dementia and their family carers across Ireland," he said.



"I would like to reassure everyone that I am in good health, but following a recent diagnosis, I decided to receive immediate treatment and take recovery time. So, after 44 years in full-time employment, I have now decided that the time is right to take a step back and deal with this health issue. I am so very proud of all we have accomplished together in my time."

The ASI Chairman Eugene McCague expressed his gratitude to Pat for his extraordinary leadership of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland over the past five years.

"We are very understanding of Pat’s decision to step back from his role. Pat brought so much expertise to this position, and this was clear for everyone to see over the last five years," he said.

"This was never more evident than since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic which brought so many complex challenges to us all and to the services that The ASI provides and the people we support. Pat showed exemplary leadership during this time, and we are just so grateful to everything that Pat has done."

For more information on ASI supports and services during this challenging time, please contact The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline where you can now also book in a 1:1 session with a Dementia Nurse or Dementia Adviser. The helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341. Email at helpline@alzheimer.ie or via Live Chat at www.alzheimer.ie