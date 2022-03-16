Two new canons installed at St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny

St Canice’s Cathedral has welcomed the installation of two new canons in recent weeks.

Reverend Canon Ian Coulter and Reverend Canon Dr Richard Marsh were installed in their roles at Sunday Choral Evensong celebrations.



Revd Canon Ian Coulter was installed as Prebendary of Blackrath by the Dean at Choral Evensong on March 6. Canon Coulter was supported by a large number of friends and parishioners.

In 2000 Canon Coulter was ordained as a priest in the Church of Ireland and serves in a voluntary capacity.



He worked with the Citizens Information Board until his retirement. In 1985, he joined , which he went on to chair in 1992 and in 1997. He has been involved with St Canice’s Credit Union for 26 years and has also served as a member of the Board of the Good Shepherd Centre, Ossory Youth, SOS Kilkenny and the Butler Gallery and is a member of the Council of Kilkenny Archaeological Society. Ian has been a member of Kilkenny Rotary club since 2002. He is married to Daphne and they have two children, Rian and Ailbhe.

Above: Revd. Canon Dr Richard Marsh

Revd Canon Dr Richard Marsh was installed as Prebendary of Aghour at Choral Evensong last Sunday, March 13.

Dr Marsh began his ministry in St Canice’s Cathedral and Kilkenny Union of Parishes as curate and Bishop’s Vicar last summer.



Making the introduction at a service on Sunday, July 26, the Very Reverend David McDonnell, Dean of Ossory, said: “Richard brings to his new role many extraordinary gifts,” he said, “as a former university chaplain, his work at Lambeth Palace and the international Anglican Communion, his charity work, and his keen interest in Orthodox and Coptic churches; but most especially he brings himself - a gentle, humble and quietly devout priest. We look forward to his ministry among us.”

Revd Dr Marsh lives in Kilkenny with his wife Ro.



The installation ceremonies were delayed during the Covid restrictions but now parishioners have an opportunity to mark the special days with the canons.

A prebendary canon is a senior member of clergy. There are 11 canons at St Canice’s Cathedral.