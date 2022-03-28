Lost Pet: Keep an eye out for a missing grey and white cockatiel in Kilkenny City

Michael Browne and his pet cockatiel Picture: Michael Browne
A distraught local pet-owner is calling on people in Kilkenny City and further afield to keep an eye out for a cockatiel bird that has now been missing for a number of days.
Michael's pet is a grey and white hand-reared cockatiel (see below):
[Picture: Michael Browne]
He went missing in the Vicar Street area but may have flown much further.
"He's very tame but must be scared," Michael said.
"If u speak gentle and friendly to him he will warm to you and hop straight on your finger. If anyone finds him please try this and take him indoors."
If you spot him, please contact Michael on 083 3023977.
Rowena McCappin of Glen Dimplex in attendance at Croke Park in Dublin as Glen Dimplex announced a new five year sponsorship of the Camogie championships. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
PICTURED: (Left to Right) Michael Doyle, Pearl Jansen, Charlotte Hutchinson Lockwood and Rhys Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.