28 Mar 2022

Lost Pet: Keep an eye out for a missing grey and white cockatiel in Kilkenny City

Missing: Owner makes plea for public to keep an eye out for cockatiel in Kilkenny City

Michael Browne and his pet cockatiel Picture: Michael Browne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

28 Mar 2022 5:36 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A distraught local pet-owner is calling on people in Kilkenny City and further afield to keep an eye out for a cockatiel bird that has now been missing for a number of days.

Michael's pet is a grey and white hand-reared cockatiel (see below):

[Picture: Michael Browne]

He went missing in the Vicar Street area but may have flown much further.

"He's very tame but must be scared," Michael said.

"If u speak gentle and friendly to him he will warm to you and hop straight on your finger. If anyone finds him please try this and take him indoors."

If you spot him, please contact Michael on 083 3023977.

