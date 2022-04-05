Family distraught after statues removed from grave in Kilkenny

One of the missing statues
A local family have been left distraught following the removal of two precious statues from a grave in Saint Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny City.
The two angel effigies were removed one-at-a-time on separate dates in late March.
They are of huge sentimental value for the family, who are now offering a reward for information on their whereabouts.
If you have any information or if you have witnessed any suspicious activity, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.
