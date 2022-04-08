Keep Kilkenny Beautiful to feature on RTE TV

The wonderful work of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful is to be showcased on RTE TV this evening.
People involved in keeping the city looking its best, and those involved in local tourism, will be interviewed on the Nationwide programme. It will air on RTE1 at 7pm.
We meet people involved in the promotion of tourism in Kilkenny & we hear from the local tidy towns group, Keep Kilkenny Beautiful to hear about their work @KeepKKBeautiful on #RTENationwide Friday 8th April @RTEOne 7pm @LoveKilkenny @TourismIreland @TidyTownsIre @DiscoverIreland pic.twitter.com/aCRMGer38i— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) April 8, 2022
Windgap footballers in their jersey that celebrates the history of the games in the area with the Clubs Founders names and the local teams The Slatequarry Miners, Lamogue, Cotterstown and St Joseph's
