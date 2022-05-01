Search

01 May 2022

Trojan work at Troyswood - historic moment for water supply scheme in Kilkenny

Diane Carroll (Irish Water) Tim Butler (Kilkenny County Council) Stephen Seymour (Irish Water) John Hurley (Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce)

01 May 2022 3:39 PM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A small group gathered at Troyswood Water Treatment Plant last Friday morning to witness at first hand the progress being made on the Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The works will see the decommissioning of ageing assets and deliver a 21st century water supply for the city which will benefit 28,000 people.

Steven Seymour, Irish Water’s Capital Portfolio Delivery Manager, is hugely excited by the progress.

"This is a really exciting and important project for Kilkenny City and its environs," he said.

"The city is already a brilliant place to work, live and holiday in but we need to ensure that the water supply is robust and geared toward future social and economic development.

"This project will also ensure that the water supply is removed from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) and that the communities and businesses who will benefit from the works will enjoy a more robust and secure water supply into the future.

“In addition, Irish Water is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes to people who need them by developing and prioritising the delivery of key water service infrastructure. Irish Water continues to make progress in the delivery of water infrastructure to support housing and economic growth with 32,404 housing connections offered in 2021.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty said 'we need to continue with developments like this to build for the future'.

"With that expansion in mind, this project is exceptionally important," she said.

"We welcome Irish Water’s investment, their collaboration with Kilkenny County Council and Glan Agua’s delivery of the project. It will increase water capacity and ensure high quality water supply for future growth of housing and businesses over the next 40 years. This will include current planned housing developments in the Breagagh Valley (West) and Loughmacask (North) of the City, the re-development of the former Brewery site the Abbey Quarter in the City Centre and business parks adjacent to the Kilkenny Ring Road.”

The €33million investment will take 2 ½ years to complete. The upgrading and increase in capacity at the treatment plant at Troyswood will equip the plant to then become the primary water treatment plant facility for Kilkenny City.

A new 2.9 km watermain from Troyswood to the Radestown site will connect to the existing service reservoirs and enable the Radestown plant to be decommissioned.

Homes and businesses need not worry however, as the works are being carried out, water supply will continue to flow.

