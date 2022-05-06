Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny mural refreshed ahead of summer opening

The iconic mural on the wall of the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny has been refreshed with vibrant street art, ahead of its reopening which is planned for later this summer.

Designed and created by renowned street artist Garreth Joyce and the team at Headcase Marketing, the mural, situated on Parliament Street, celebrates the many riches that Kilkenny possesses, presenting a unique visual interpretation of the historic city.

Diageo Marketing Director Hilary Quinn spoke of the delight to be renewing the Smithwick’s Experience mural and to be working with such a talented Irish artist to bring it to life.

"Smithwick’s has been part of Kilkenny since 1710 and will continue to be our spiritual home. We would like to thank Kilkenny County Council for their support on this project," she said.

The mural represents the vibrant culture and vast history Kilkenny has to offer including the architectural beauty of the city.

Those showcased within the artwork include St Francis Abbey, Kilkenny Castle, and St Canice’s Cathedral.

A striking interpretation of old and new, the mural highlights the steadfast culture of creativity, craft and brewing through the ages; sporting culture and Kilkenny’s artistic magic through music, festivities and the arts.

Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive Colette Byrne was also thrilled with the mural's vibrant restoration.

"The mural is a representation of what Kilkenny has to offer and we are really looking forward to welcoming people back to the city this summer," she said.

An official re-opening date for the Smithwick's Experience has yet to be announced.