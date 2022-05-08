BREAKING: Last night's huge €8.5million lotto jackpot won in Kilkenny

Have you got the winning ticket?
The winning ticket for last night's €8.5million lotto jackpot was sold in Kilkenny!
The winning numbers were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 + Bonus 45.
"We are yet to hear from the lucky ticket holder so we are encouraging all of our players in Kilkenny to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire," a National Lottery spokesperson told Kilkenny Live.
This is the fourth lottery jackpot win of the year and the eighteenth millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022.
Kilkenny has been on a winning streak of lotto jackpot wins in recent times following a €12.7 million win on the Waterford Road in April 2021 and another €3.4 million jackpot win in Deloughry’s garage outside the city in September 2020.
The exact location where the winning ticket was sold is yet to be revealed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.