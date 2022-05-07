Kilkenny lose out to Laois Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final

There was disappointment for the Kilkenny minor hurlers after they fell to a resurgent Laois side in the Leinster Semi-Final in O'Moore Park.

Niall Bergin's Kilkenny team never really got to grips with their opponents who will now appear in a provincial decider for the first time since 2013.

The Cats were aiming to win their third Leinster crown on the trot and although they had 10 different players on the scoresheet, Jer Quinlan's first half goal eventually seperated the sides.

The opening exchanges were tight and tense and the first score from play didn't arrive till Anthony Ireland Wall found the target in the 16th minute.

By that stage Laois led 0-4 to 0-3 with Ben Deegan's accuracy from frees becoming a problem for Kilkenny.

Through points from Tom McPhillips and Rory Glynn, the visitors were on level terms a couple of minutes before the interval but then the Cats were rocked when Jer Quinlan goaled to give Laois a three point buffer.

That three point lead quickly became six at the start of the second half with Edward McDermott and Anthony Ireland Wall then reducing the deficit.

No matter what Kilkenny tried they couldn't reel in Laois though and despite getting back to within a point at the beginning of stoppage time , two more Ben Deegan frees helped Laois lead 1-15 to 0-15.

Kilkenny had one last chance when Eoghan Lyng tried for goal from a 21 yard free but Brochan O'Reilly made the save as Laois held on to secure the victory.

Teams and Scorers

Laois- Ben Deegan 0-10 (0-9 frees), Jer Quinlan 1-3, Cormac Byrne 0-2

Kilkenny- Aaron McEvoy 0-2 frees, Anthony Ireland-Wall 0-3, Rory Glynn 0-1, Tom McPhillips 0-1, Edward McDermott 0-1, Greg Kelly 0-2, Eoghan Lyng 0-2 frees, Michael Brennan 0-1, Mikey Stynes 0-1, Ivan Bolger 0-1

Laois- Brochan O’Reilly; Bobby Murphy, Ciarán Flynn, Joe Pearson; Thomas Brennan, Tom Cuddy, Cormac Hogan; Andrew McDonagh, Kevin Byrne; Ben Deegan, Liam Kirby, Jack Breen; Eoghan Cuddy, Jer Quinlan, Cormac Byrne.

Subs: Justin Duggan for Kirby (54 mins), Rory Kelly for Byrne (58 mins)

Kilkenny- Daniel Power; Rory Garrett, Bobbie Brennan, Evan Murphy; Billy O'Neill, Eoghan Lyng, Ivan Bolger; Tom McPhillips, Greg Kelly; Aaron McEvoy, Jeff Neary, Edward McDermott; Rory Glynn, Marty Murphy, Anthony Ireland-Wall.

Subs: Ben Phelan for McPhillips (37 mins), Michael Brennan for McEvoy (49 mins), Mikey Stynes for McDermott (49 mins), Sean Hunt for Murphy (55 mins)

Referee- Adam Quinlan (Offaly)