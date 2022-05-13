Fixed charge notice issued to driver parked on busy Kilkenny city road

Picture: An Garda Síochána
A driver that parked in a bicycle lane on a busy Kilkenny city road has been issued with a fixed charge notice by local gardaí.
Gardaí from Kilkenny encountered the car earlier today (Friday) on the Granges Road and highlighted the incident on social media.
They noted how the parked car is creating a hazard for cyclists and other road users.
The Granges Road is a very busy city road, particularly during school run times.
"No excuse," the gardaí added.
Pictured at the Green-Schools #AndSheCycles Ambassador Programme Awards in Dublin were Loreto Kilkenny students Mae Liwanag, Jayne Farrell, Orlaith Kirwan and Emily Murphy
Kilkenny under-20 manager Derek Lyng has one last word with his players before the start of the Leinster final against Wexford in Carlow. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Each workshop begins with a visit to Butler Gallery's collection galleries to look at artworks in the collection
Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan in action against Dublin during their Allianz National League meeting in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.