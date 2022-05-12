Search

12 May 2022

'Record scarcity' of rental homes drives average rent rate up even higher in Kilkenny

New average rent in Kilkenny revealed after 12.1% rise in Q1 of this year

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

12 May 2022 2:04 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The average rent a tenant can expect to pay in Kilkenny now is €1,188 - according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

Renters faced average rent increases of 12.1% in Kilkenny for the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

The current average listed rent of €1188 in the county is now up 99% from its lowest point.

Rent rates in Leinster's south-eastern counties collectively rose 13.2% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability.

Daft.ie noted that just 27 homes were available to rent on May 1, by far the lowest on record. 

'No action' taken to stop sewage flowing into popular Kilkenny swimming spot

The average market rent nationwide between January and March was €1,567 per month, up 2.8% on the last three months of 2021 and more than double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.

The sharp increase in market rents around the country reflects a significant worsening in the record scarcity of rental homes.

The recent fall in homes to rent is seen in all regions of the country, with an 81% fall in availability in Dublin and a 66% fall elsewhere in the country.

The report also includes an analysis of 72 multi-unit rental developments, which are estimated to have added at least 400 new rental homes in the last six months.

Of these, it is estimated that 82% are already occupied, with occupancy in the wider multi-unit rental sector estimated to be 95% in early May, up from 93% six months ago.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: "The latest figures confirm the overall strength of demand for rental accommodation in Ireland. While strong demand for housing reflects underlying economic health, it becomes a challenge when there is inadequate supply to meet it...

"The focus for policymakers must remain on creating the conditions for tens of thousands of new rental homes – market and social, all across the country – to be built over the coming years."

Kilkenny city mart site seeks offers over €6,000,000 - see more!

‘I’m absolutely gutted for the lads’ - Kilkenny minor hurling manager Niall Bergin reflects on the Leinster Championship defeat to Laois

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media