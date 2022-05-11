Search

11 May 2022

'No action' taken to stop sewage flowing into popular Kilkenny swimming spot

Sewage continuing to flow into river at popular Kilkenny swimming spot

The River Nore at Inistioge is a popular swimming spot in this hot weather

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 May 2022 6:34 PM

The issue of raw sewage flowing into the River Nore around a picturesque and popular swimming spot in Inistioge is only getting worse, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Michael Doyle has grown incredibly frustrated with Irish Water in recent times and their inability to address the issue, especially after recently discovering a third area near Inistioge where raw sewage is entering the water.

“Irish Water have come down and checked it out but there has been no action,” Cllr Doyle said.

“The latest source of contaminated water entering the river was discovered close to the wastewater treatment plant.

“Then there’s the previously flagged issue with a domestic household in the area and an area below the village near the boat slip.”

Cllr Doyle has been in touch with the local authority on numerous occasions about the issue and acknowledged their efficiency in relaying his concerns to Irish Water, however he is frustrated by the lack of action since.

“It’s unacceptable that this issue looks set to continue for another summer as more and more people will likely enter the river around the village.

“Inistioge is a proud and picturesque village and is popular with locals and tourists alike,” he said. “Action is needed urgently.”

Cllr Doyle added that he is concerned that the sewage may be steadily degrading general water quality in the area.

“I fish regularly in the area and have noticed a marked change in the water in recent years,” he said.

“If you walk along the shallow parts of the river there’s a lot of additional scum and algae and it doesn’t look well at all.”

To add to frustrations, Cllr Doyle added that issues with water quality in the area were logged with Irish Water as far back as 2014.

“I remember these issues being brought to the attention of Phil Hogan, the Environment Minister at the time,” he said.

“It was my understanding that Inistioge was added to a list to be prioritised for treatment works but nothing of note manifested from that in all the years since.”

