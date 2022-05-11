Kilkenny families wanted as applications open for Ireland's Fittest Family 2022

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?

Now in its tenth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before!

Organisers are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our super competitive coaches. Last year camogie star Anna Geary coached the Kinsellas from Wexford to victory, this year it might be your family?

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family? If so, apply now!

Requirements

* Minimum age is 14 years old by July 1, 2022;

* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members;

* Series will be filmed between July – September 2022.

More information and the link for an application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814.