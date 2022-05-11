Search

11 May 2022

Kilkenny families wanted as applications open for Ireland's Fittest Family 2022

KILKENNY

The Cody family

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

11 May 2022 3:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to win Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition?
Now in its tenth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before!

Organisers are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our super competitive coaches. Last year camogie star Anna Geary coached the Kinsellas from Wexford to victory, this year it might be your family?

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family? If so, apply now!

Requirements
* Minimum age is 14 years old by July 1, 2022;
* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members;
* Series will be filmed between July – September 2022.

More information and the link for an application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily 

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media