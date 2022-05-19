Husband 'gutted' after losing wedding ring in Kilkenny makes local plea

The Left Bank
A couple who paid a visit to the Marble City on Friday night are now appealing for any information on the whereabouts of a missing wedding ring.
In a post shared on social media, it is explained that the husband who lost the ring 'is gutted' and the couple would really appreciate any help in locating it.
The ring itself is a gold wedding band with the engraving 'M&K 2.5.2020'.
The couple spent their evening in the city travelling between the Left Bank, Mizzonis Take Away and the Hoban Hotel.
If you have any information that may be of value, contact 'news@kilkennypeople.ie'.
Evergreen and Thomastown United will meet in the final of the McCalmont Cup on May 29 after winning their semi-finals in Derdimus. Picture: Mark Desmond
Five men that were arrested in the investigation were released on Wednesday night and a further four men were released without charge on Thursday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.