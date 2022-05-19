Kilkenny fighter to face another big ex-UFC name in next encounter

From left: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kilkenny's Myles Price and Ali Abdelaziz Picture credit: Facebook/Myles Price
Myles 'Splinter' Price will fight experienced ex-UFC campaigner Jeremy Stephens at PFL 4 next month.
The Kilkenny Team Ryano leader will be coming into the fight looking to avenge a disappointing first round defeat to former UFC Champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis at PFL 3.
Jeremy Stephens will also be looking to bounce back after a recent defeat to Clay Collard in his first PFL contest, with both fighters hoping to keep in contention for PFL play-off places.
Stephens (28-20) has been a professional fighter since 2005 and in that time contested 33 bouts in the UFC's featherweight and lightweight divisions.
Below is the recently announced 2022 PFL 4 lineup:
Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens
Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte
Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi
Viktor Pesta vs. Robert Wilkinson
Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira
PFL 4 will take place on Friday 17 June at the Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.
The main card will be broadcast on free-to-air television on Channel 4.
