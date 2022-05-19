Search

19 May 2022

Kilkenny fighter to face another big ex-UFC name in next encounter

From left: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kilkenny's Myles Price and Ali Abdelaziz Picture credit: Facebook/Myles Price

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

19 May 2022 1:55 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Myles 'Splinter' Price will fight experienced ex-UFC campaigner Jeremy Stephens at PFL 4 next month.

The Kilkenny Team Ryano leader will be coming into the fight looking to avenge a disappointing first round defeat to former UFC Champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis at PFL 3.

Jeremy Stephens will also be looking to bounce back after a recent defeat to Clay Collard in his first PFL contest, with both fighters hoping to keep in contention for PFL play-off places.

Stephens (28-20) has been a professional fighter since 2005 and in that time contested 33 bouts in the UFC's featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Below is the recently announced 2022 PFL 4 lineup:

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte

Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi

Viktor Pesta vs. Robert Wilkinson

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

PFL 4 will take place on Friday 17 June at the Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

The main card will be broadcast on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

