Gallery: SETU Carlow welcomes St. Catherine's 'Ains Nyuk' soccer team from Kilkenny

The student services team at SETU Carlow Campus welcomed local gardaí and members of the St. Catherine's 'Ains Nyuk' Soccer Team to the campus yesterday.
The lads were treated to a tour of the facilities and even tried out some of the equipment in the high performance gym before enjoying a few games of pool and inspecting the pitches.
"The facilities won approval," local gardaí noted, as they thanked SETU Carlow for the superb hospitality on the day.
Project Ains Nyuk involves collaboration between the FAI, Sports Partnership, An Garda, Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement, Freebooters FC, Kilkenny County Council and the Travelling Community.
The project was launched last September at the O'Loughlin Court Community Centre by Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station in conjunction with Traveller Pride week.
This garda-led project is a new leadership and development campaign focusing on expanding the skills of chosen leaders in the Traveller community.
It aims to promote those chosen individuals as role models within their community.
