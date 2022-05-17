Can you help identify the presumed Kilkenny business and people in this picture?

A reader recently got in touch with Kilkenny Live seeking help from local people to identify a business and the people in an old photo in their possession.
"This may be a long shot but I would be most grateful if anyone could identify the hardware shop in the below picture," they said.
"Presumably it is ?????? & Sons Ltd., Corner House, believed to be in Kilkenny. The photo was taken c.1910-1920."
One of the young men is known to the reader but they have no idea of the others.
Do you have any information that might help put the pieces together?
