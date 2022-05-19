Search

19 May 2022

Permission sought for four/five storey building at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny

Permission sought for new four/five-storey building at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny

An image of the Abbey Quarter when completed

19 May 2022 3:39 PM

Kilkeny Abbey Quarter Development Partnership have applied for planning permission to develop a new mixed use building varying in height from 4 to 5 storeys (set back at top floor) at Kilkenny Abbey Quarter.

The building planned will comprise of 3 to 4 floors of office accommodation together with mixed-use space including reception, offices, retail and support space.

All associated signage and site development works are included in the plans.

Further details on the proposed development, including architectural drawings can be found HERE.

A decision on the proposed plans is due to be made by July 4, 2022.

