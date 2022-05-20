Search

20 May 2022

Fran Grincell is ‘on the ball’ for this year’s charity Kickathon in Kilkenny

Fran Grincell is ‘on the ball’ for this year’s Kickathon in Kilkenny

Picture: Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

20 May 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

For the third year succession, Kilkennyman Fran Grincell will kick a football for twelve days in-a-row to raise vital funds and awareness for a worthy cause.

Fran is already beginning to get ready and start training for his third annual charity ‘Kickathon’ fundraiser in November. 

This year Fran will be raising money for Cois Nore Cancer Support.

Cois Nore is Kilkenny’s local cancer support service, and it provides free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages affected by cancer and their families to enable them to live well with their diagnosis.

In previous years he has raised money for Alone and The Alzheimer Society Kilkenny.

Beware of bogus callers in Kilkenny impersonating gardaí with brazen scam

The Kickathon is currently due to take place in November, running for 12 nights and lasting for 90 minutes each night. 

Cois Nore’s Fundraising Coordinator Sheila Murphy expressed her delight that Fran has chosen Cois Nore to benefit from this years Kickathon.

"We have no doubt that the people of Kilkenny will show their support for Fran in the months ahead as he prepares for the event and during the 12 days in November," she said.

"We will be posting up information nearer the time with dates and the venue so keep an eye on our Facebook page for that."

National: Family of missing 26 year old concerned for his wellbeing

 Gardai concerned for wellbeing of missing 26 year old

Suspended sentence for man convicted of Kilkenny Garda Station damage

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media