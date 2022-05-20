Fran Grincell is ‘on the ball’ for this year’s charity Kickathon in Kilkenny

For the third year succession, Kilkennyman Fran Grincell will kick a football for twelve days in-a-row to raise vital funds and awareness for a worthy cause.

Fran is already beginning to get ready and start training for his third annual charity ‘Kickathon’ fundraiser in November.

This year Fran will be raising money for Cois Nore Cancer Support.

Cois Nore is Kilkenny’s local cancer support service, and it provides free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages affected by cancer and their families to enable them to live well with their diagnosis.

In previous years he has raised money for Alone and The Alzheimer Society Kilkenny.

The Kickathon is currently due to take place in November, running for 12 nights and lasting for 90 minutes each night.

Cois Nore’s Fundraising Coordinator Sheila Murphy expressed her delight that Fran has chosen Cois Nore to benefit from this years Kickathon.

"We have no doubt that the people of Kilkenny will show their support for Fran in the months ahead as he prepares for the event and during the 12 days in November," she said.

"We will be posting up information nearer the time with dates and the venue so keep an eye on our Facebook page for that."