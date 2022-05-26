Appeal: Can you help locate a missing wedding ring in Kilkenny?

Langton's, Kilkenny
A social media appeal has been launched in a bid to locate a wedding ring lost by a recent visitor to Kilkenny.
Aideen Finnegan's mam lost her wedding ring as well as earrings last week in the city.
Her mam was staying in Langton's and the ring and earrings were lost somewhere between her room and the car.
They were kept all together in a pouch.
This really is a long shot but my mam lost some earrings and her wedding ring last week in Kilkenny. She was staying in @LangtonsKK and they were in a pouch that went missing somewhere between her room and the car. The ring is the one we *really* hope is found. RTs appreciated— Aideen Finnegan (@AideenFinnegan) May 24, 2022
"The ring is the one we really hope is found," Aideen said.
The ring is a gold band.
Can you help? Email 'news@kilkennypeople.ie' with any information.
Diarmuid O’Keeffe gets a clearance past Cian Kenny during last Saturday's Leinster Championship clash in UPMC Nowlan Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.