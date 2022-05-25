Search

25 May 2022

BREAKING: Lotto family fortune as Kilkenny group officially claims €8.5million prize!

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

25 May 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Lotto HQ in Dublin was the location for an unforgettable gathering as a large County Kilkenny family claimed a Lotto jackpot prize worth €8,508,720 won on Saturday, May 7. 
 
The ecstatic Kilkenny family, who wish to keep their win private, have revealed their absolute disbelief at winning such a life-changing prize.

They described how they have coped with their newfound fortune over the past weeks. 
 
“We’ve actually been quite relaxed about it all which makes it all the more strange,” said one of the syndicate members. 

“You always think that when you win the Lotto, you will be jumping around and spraying champagne, but we’ve been quite sensible in the last few weeks and kept our feet firmly on the ground.”  

Kilkenny property going to auction with a guide price of €75k - see more!


 
The winning Quick Pick was sold on the day of the draw at Blanchfield’s Centra store in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny.

This is the second big Lotto jackpot win at the popular community store after another player won a Lotto jackpot worth over €6.8 million in December 2019. 
 
“It wasn’t until three days after the draw that I actually checked my ticket and found out that we’d won the very jackpot prize that everybody in Kilkenny was talking about. 

RTE's First Dates looking for singletons in Kilkenny to join show

“We are an incredibly level-headed family and I know that this win won’t affect us one bit. It won’t change who we are, but it will certainly make things like paying off mortgages and paying bills an awful lot easier.
 
“It’s a huge amount of money and the plan is to sit tight for the next couple of months before we make any big spending plans. 

“The only real plan for spending at the moment is a local charity who we plan to support as much as we can in the coming months and years,” they added. 

Pictures: A 'wheel-y' good time was had at Bikefest in Kilkenny

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media