ALERT: Stop/Go system in operation on Kilkenny city street

A Stop/Go system will be in operation later today
A Stop/Go temporary traffic management system will be in operation on William Street in Kilkenny City later today (Thursday), from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.
GMC Utilities Group Ltd., on behalf of Gas Networks, are carrying out a gas connection.
Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
