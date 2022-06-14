Extension plans submitted for Kilkenny Scouts Den

1st Kilkenny Scout Group have applied for planning permission for development at First Kilkenny Scouts Den, Woodbine Avenue, Kilkenny.
The proposed development includes a new two-storey 171.5m2 extension to the eastern side of existing building for the purpose of storing equipment.
Planning permission is also sought for an extension to existing surface car parking area plus all associated site works.
A decision on the proposed plans is expected from Kilkenny County Council by August 2, 2022.
