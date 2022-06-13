Funding boost for popular Kilkenny swimming spot

The weir pool in Thomastown
Thomastown Community River Trust have been allocated €2,000 in funding to facilitate improvement works at the popular weir swimming pool.
The grant was issued by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) to support communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.
The funding for the weir pool will help repair infrastructure and upgrade facilities.
The swimming area is hugely attractive and family-friendly with a large grassy area and often sees intense use during the summer months.
