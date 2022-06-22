Apprenticeship workshops and classrooms get the go-ahead in Kilkenny

Kilkenny and Carlow Education & Training Board have received planning permission for development at a site in Purcellsinch Business Park, Kilkenny City.
The development will consist of the change of use of Unit M from office use to apprenticeship workshops and classrooms.
It will also involve the extension of the unit, construction of a first floor and external alteration to the façade of the
building.
All other associated ancillary site works are included in the plans.
The decision to grant planning permission was made by the local authority on June 13, 2022.
