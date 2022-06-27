Latest homeless figures for Kilkenny revealed

There were 39 people recorded as being homeless in Kilkenny during the last full week of May, according to the latest Homeless Report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
This figure remains unchanged from the previous report (39) and once again places Kilkenny as the third-highest county for individual homelessness in the South-East, behind Waterford (72) and Tipperary (63).
Carlow (36) and Wexford (33) both recorded fewer cases.
In the South-East region, the majority (140) of homeless people are between the ages of 25 and 44.
The Department report defines homeless persons as being ‘accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities’.
The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.
