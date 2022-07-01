Kilkenny bus service forced to suspend some routes

Urlingford-based JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus service have been forced to suspend a number of bus routes across its busy network.
The 873 service between Carlow and Kilkenny, travelling via Bagenalstown, is one of the services suspended from this week (effective Friday, July 1).
JJ Kavanagh & Sons regrets to inform customers that the 737, 873, 846, and the 129 services will be suspended from Friday 1st July 2022.— JJ Kavanagh & Sons (@JJKavanaghBuses) June 27, 2022
Please find more information here: https://t.co/P3t0p6lcUC pic.twitter.com/HKCv2v2XJc
Other suspended services include:
JJ Kavanagh & Sons had to make the difficult decision to suspend some routes due to the low patronage.
Since returning to full operation, the passengers numbers have not returned to the expected levels as previously seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The following route will be suspended during the Summer period and will recommence in September when the colleges/schools reopen:
The 735 Limerick – Dublin route will be suspended from Friday, July 8, 2022.
JJ Kavanagh & Sons are truly sorry for any inconvenience these service updates may cause to you and your family.
