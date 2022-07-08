Kilkenny gardaí seek help finding owner of lost engagement ring

Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardai in Kilkenny have in their possession an engagement ring found in the car park of the new IMC Cinema in Kilkenny.
The ring was found last Wednesday evening, July 6.
"Maybe someone dropped it or someone proposed after going to Top Gun Maverick and the recipient wasn't impressed," gardaí posted on social media.
"Either way if you're looking for the ring as either the giver or recipient, please ring Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.