Public consultation event on proposed housing development in Kilkenny takes place today

Cllr. John Coonan has welcomed the plans for two new age-friendly units in Loughboy
Kilkenny County Council would like to invite members of the public to a consultation information event taking place later today (Thursday) at St. Patrick's Parish Centre, Loughboy, Kilkenny City.
The consultation relates to a proposed new housing development on the site of the currently disused community centre in Loughboy.
Plans have been put forward to demolish the community centre and build two new single-storey semi-detached age-friendly homes on the site.
All are welcome to attend at the Parish Centre, adjacent to St. Fiacre's Church, from 4pm - 7pm.
Staff of Kilkenny County Council will be in attendance to answer any questions.
The public consultation process is open until August 5, 2022.
Details of the proposed development can also be viewed at 'consult.kilkenny.ie' together with details about how to make a submission.
