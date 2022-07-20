New CSO figures show number of Ukrainian arrivals to Kilkenny

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the total number of Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny and nationwide.

According to Monday’s publication of the ‘Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland Series 4’ report, 599 Ukrainians in Kilkenny have received PPS numbers under the Temporary Protection Directive.

The Directive is an EU law to deal with a ‘mass influx’ of people in need of international protection adopted by Ireland in 2015.

It was activated in Ireland for the first time in March 2022 in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Today’s report shows women aged 20 years of age and over account for almost half of the Ukrainian arrivals in Ireland to date (47%), while individuals aged 0-19 (male and female) account for 37%.

Almost 40% of the 43,256 arrivals were categorised as 'one parent with children' under relationship classifications.

NATIONAL STATS

The latest data (as of July 11 2022) shows the highest number of Ukrainian refugees are currently in counties Dublin (8,310), Cork (4385) and Kerry (3,027), followed by Galway (2,790), Clare (2,572), Limerick (1,643), Wexford (1,485) and Wicklow (1,397).

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest concentration of refugees was listed as Ennistymon in Co Clare (7.53%).

County Mayo has the fewest Ukrainian refugees with 124 in total, along with Monaghan (207) and Longford (240).