Search

24 Aug 2022

Very promising progress update on Kilkenny City's new Mayfair Library

Progress update on Mayfair Library is promising - Kilkenny Live

Work continues on the new Mayfair Library in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Aug 2022 2:17 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

After some initial delays due to the non-availability of building materials and Covid-19 restrictions, progress on the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny City has picked up significantly.

Project Engineer Tony Lauhoff told the Kilkenny People that if progress continues at its current pace that the new library will be completed in Summer 2023.

“The fact that this library will be an open library that will be able to operate outside of normal hours will be of great benefit to local library users,” he said.

“Having study areas, IT areas and training room areas will also hugely add to Kilkenny’s library services.”

'A Disney Princess' - Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan was a big hit with online Rose of Tralee fans!

This project involves the refurbishment and alterations of the Mayfair Building which is located within the former Smithwicks Brewery site.

The building is being refurbished as part of the Abbey Creative Quarter in Kilkenny.

Garda warning over city housing scam in Kilkenny

The existing Carnegie Library on John’s Quay is also a very significant building for Kilkenny City and Kilkenny County Council plan to improve and protect it - and to keep it as a library space.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media