Kilkenny commuters to benefit from 50% fare discount on certain services

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan has announced that the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card fare initiative is being extended to the commercial bus sector.

People holding the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card can now avail of the 50% fare discount with participating commercial bus operator services.

The 50% fare reductions apply to single journeys on the following services:

Bus Éireann (excluding Expressway)

Dublin Bus

Iarnród Éireann (including DART)

Go-Ahead Ireland

Luas

Participating TFI Local Link services

Kilkenny City bus

Route 139 (JJ Kavanagh and Sons)

Route 197 (Go-Ahead Ireland)

Route 817 (Bernard Kavanagh & Sons)

In May of this year, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the NTA launched the 50% public transport fare reduction for young people aged between 19 and 23 years.

The low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go- Ahead and TFI Local Link.

This new development will now benefit young people travelling on participating commercial bus operator services who can now also avail of these important saving measures.

The Government is firmly committed to enhancing and expanding public transport services provision across the country as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. This exciting development will help to further promote modal shift in the transport sector among this age group and reduce reliance on private transport.

(1) The 50% fare discount with the Young Adult Card (age 19-23) & Student @LeapCard has been extended to participating commercial bus services from today.



Info on participating operators is available herehttps://t.co/FqUbdUEXN0 pic.twitter.com/DHWVx5Q23b — Department of Transport (@Dept_Transport) September 5, 2022

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said:

“This is a good news story for young commuters and a really timely one too with the start of college, apprenticeships and training courses just around the corner.

“Initiatives such as the Young Adult Card, the Student Leap Card and the 20% average fare reduction which was introduced as a cost-of-living measure earlier this year, are firstly putting money back into people’s pockets, and secondly, are helping us reduce our emissions from transport because more people are choosing public and shared transport.

“We have seen a marked increase in public transport usage in recent months following the introduction of these fare initiatives, with the travelling public recognising the real value for money that these services provide.

“I’m delighted that the Young Adult Card fare is now being extended to the many commercial bus operators across the country who have chosen to participate in the Scheme.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said:

“Value for money is not the only factor that gets people on to public transport, but it is an important one, and we do know that cutting fares to such an extent and expanding services where people can avail of these discounts, will make public transport more attractive to more young adults.

“ We look forward to seeing more young adults using public transport to get to work or college or just when getting out and about with their friends and family.”