Kilkenny school community mourning tragic loss of student Jack de Bromhead (13)

Kilkenny College have spoken of the 'great sadness' felt in the school community following the loss of student Jack de Bromhead.

The 13-year-old, whose father is Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, was riding at the Glenbeigh Festival on when his mount fell in the fifth race.

The Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh beach at approximately 5.20pm, where the young rider received treatment but passed away.

Jack had just started attending Kilkenny College last week and the shock of the news of his tragic death has rippled through the school community.

"It is with great sadness that we have been informed of the accidental death of our student Jack de Bromhead," a statement from the school reads.

"Jack joined us in Form 2U last week, but even in that short space of time he was getting fully involved in school activities.

"Together we will mourn the loss of a member of our school community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and for the weeks and months ahead."

Jack has been described as a 'one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible' by his mourning family.

"He will be forever present in our lives," they said. "Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.

"Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind.

"Our hearts are truly broken."