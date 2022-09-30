Search

30 Sept 2022

Interested in affordable housing? Kilkenny County Council want to hear from you

Picture: Kilkenny County Council

30 Sept 2022 4:47 PM

Kilkenny County Council, in line with their Housing Delivery Action Plan, is actively working on the development of affordable housing in the county over the coming years.

Notwithstanding the eligibility criteria that will be set down in regulations for any scheme, the Council wishes to establish the level of interest in County Kilkenny for Local Authority provided affordable dwellings.

They are doing this in the form of a survey of interest in affordable housing purchase only and for the purpose of gathering information on income levels, family size, housing type and location preference.

The information will be used to inform the Council on the level of demand and locations for affordable houses and the house prices that people might be able to afford. 

Availability of any affordable housing schemes progressed by the Council in the future will be advertised separately, and a formal application process will apply in accordance with the legislation in place at that time.

The survey is open up to the mid-October and data is collected for survey purposes only.

All information provided will be retained in full adherence to Kilkenny County Council’s Data Protection Policy and in compliance with GDPR requirements.

Click here to take the survey.

