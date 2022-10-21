The fascinating (and slightly gross) reason why these sloped structures in Kilkenny exist!

The 'Kilkenny Archeology' page on Facebook is a treasure trove of information about the Marble city and county.

Ever-interesting and insightful, the page throws up amazing facts and history to pique the local interest.

In a post earlier today, Kilkenny Archaeology delved into the reason why sloped concrete plinths (such as the one pictured above) were built into the corners of larger structures in Kilkenny.

"In the late 19th century anti-urination deflectors were installed in many of Kilkenny’s streets and lanes in an attempt to discourage public urination," the page noted.

"These devices were built in places where there were particular problems with public urination, typically in corners near public houses.

"They were generally curved stone or concrete plinths that in order to avoid ‘splashback’ required anyone attempting to urinate against the wall to stand well away from it in public view, hopefully discouraging them from doing so!"

Kilkenny Archaeology states that there are two Kilkenny examples to be seen today, one on St Mary’s Lane and the other near the army barracks on the Castlecomer Road (TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE TO SEE THAT ONE).

"Another example, only recently removed, was at St Canice’s Place, Irishtown," they added.

There are probably other examples to be found so if anyone knows of any further examples of these quirky and interesting parts of our social history do get in touch with the Kilkenny Archaeology page!