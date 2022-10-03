Search

03 Oct 2022

HSE warning of "very long wait times" at St Luke's Emergency Department in Kilkenny

"Consider all available care options before attending" HSE urges

St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital

Sian Moloughney

03 Oct 2022 6:44 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the Emergency Department at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny - because the department is currently "extremely busy."

According to the HSE, similar to many emergency departments, across the country St Luke’s General Hospital’s Emergency Department is extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of are presenting with Covid 19 and complex needs requiring admission. 

Some patients may experience very long wait times in the AMAU/ Emergency Department, the HSE is warning, however, as always staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care. 

The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/ Emergency Department. There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP,  and Care Doc Out of Hours Services

Within the AMAU & Emergency Departments patients will be prioritised based on their clinical complexity priority.  The HSE therefore urges all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies. 

Infection control measures continue throughout the hospital and all visitors are requested to wear a surgical mask and perform hand hygiene when visiting a relative. Currently there a number of wards with Covid 19 outbreaks and visiting is restricted as follows, until further notice: 

Surgical 1 , 
Surgical Medical Unit and 
the Suir Ward (Ormond Wing).
 

Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period. 

