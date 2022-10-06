Search

06 Oct 2022

Update issued by Kilkenny County Council on Draft Masterplan for Loughmacask

Update on Loughmacask

Masterplan area outlined in red

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

06 Oct 2022 5:08 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The timeline for inspection of the Loughmacask Masterplan and accompanying Environmental Documents and the deadline for submissions has now been extended.

The Draft Masterplan, the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report, the Appropriate Assessment Report and the Flood Risk Assessment, may be inspected up to Friday October 28, 2022 at the following locations:

Planning Office, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny
Kilkenny City Library, John’s Quay, Kilkenny
St. Canice's Neighbourhood Hall, Kilkenny

Manhole covers in Kilkenny estate being removed and dumped

Submissions or observations may be made:

online at http://consult.kilkenny.ie/ or by e-mail to ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie or in writing to: 'The A./Senior Planner, Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny'.

A further public information session and a community meeting for the Masterplan will also be held in St. Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, 22-28 Butt's Green, Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 X72P as follows:

Drop-in / Monday October 10, 5 pm - 7pm

The purpose of the Information session is to provide an opportunity for the public to view the Draft Plan and speak with a member of the planning team to clarify and issues in advance of making submissions.

All are welcome, no appointment is necessary.

Site with full planning for 17 units for sale in Kilkenny

Community Meeting - Monday October 17, 2022 - 7-9pm

A presentation will be given on the Plan at 7pm, which will be followed by a questions and answers session.

Following completion of the public consultation, a report will be prepared for consideration by the elected members of Kilkenny County Council before the masterplan is finally approved for adoption by the Council.

