Urgent need for blood donors in Kilkenny - can you help?

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) need you now more than ever as they head into the winter months.
Blood supplies are dropping and hospital demand is increasing.
The IBTS need at least 3300 donors to make appointments this week to meet that demand.
Please ring 1800 222111 today to make an appointment for O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, Kilkenny from Monday October 10 - Thursday 13 and from Monday October 17 - Tuesday October 18 from 3.45pm - 8pm.
The IBTS would like to thank you if you've already made an appointment.
"Your support is greatly appreciated," they added.
