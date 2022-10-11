Car driven by 'unbelted driver' seized by gardaí in Kilkenny

CLICK '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Members of Unit C of the gardaí were attending festivities at Canal Square on Sunday for Kilkenny Day when they 'heard a harmonic exhaust note of a vehicle as it turned onto Bateman Quay'.
Gardaí stated that the driver 'further sought to entertain by wagging the tail of his rear wheel drive saloon'.
Gardaí were not amused when they intercepted the vehicle, driven by an unbelted driver, in Irishtown.
The vehicle was seized with prosecution to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.