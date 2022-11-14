Two phone boxes shortlisted to be replaced with EV chargers in Kilkenny - more planned!

Members of Kilkenny City Municipal District Council have been informed that phone boxes on Dean Street and the Market Yard in Kilkenny have been selected to be replaced with new EV charging infrastructure.
The news comes after EasyGo, the largest private car charging network in Ireland, recently announced a multi-million Euro investment in new fast DC EV chargers in Kilkenny and towns and villages around Ireland.
The investment is part of a partnership with eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications company, where telephone kiosks are being removed and replaced with state-of-the-art Tritium electric vehicle chargers.
EasyGo has contracts to add Tritium chargers at 70 locations in counties Kilkenny, Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Tipperary and Monaghan, which will be rolled out over the next six months.
Kilkenny County Council are awaiting further guidelines on future possible locations in the county.
