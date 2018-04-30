Youth Council urges people in Kilkenny to register to vote and have their say

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is encouraging young people in Kilkenny to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline for inclusion on the electoral register on May 8.

Some 2,730 young people in Kilkenny have turned 18 since the 2016 General Election, and will now have the right to vote. Anyone 18 years of age on or before May 25 is eligible for inclusion.

“We are advising young people to check if they are on the electoral register on checktheregister.ie," says James Doorley, NYCI deputy director.

"Anyone not currently registered, needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a Garda Station, then return it by post or by hand to your local city or county council by the May 8 deadline, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot on May 25."

Check if you are on the electoral register on checktheregister.ie.