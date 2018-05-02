Reducing assaults and Public Order incidents a ‘priority’ for Kilkenny Gardaí

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes, told a recent meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee that “reducing public order incidents and assaults in Kilkenny is a policing priority for 2018”.

There were 194 assaults in the City last year and 548 Public Order incidents.

Inspector Joe Carton told members that if there was no Garda down the City there wouldn’t be 500 Public Order incidents as they wouldn’t be detected.

He said: “You can see it as a positive in one sense. It’s being detected and dealt with.”

Inspector Carton added that the Purple Flag initiative might see a “rise in the crime figures initially but it will be a deterrent”.

He also expressed his reservations about the scheme as he believes the social standards could be reached in Kilkenny by “ourselves” and there would not be a need for outside processes.