Kilkenny made gin wins bronze at world spirits championships

Ballykeefe Gin has become a world wide success. Made at Ballykeefe Distillery in Kilmanagh, six miles from the city, it has received a bronze medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition held recently.

Regarded as the Oscars of the drinks industry, a bronze medal at the San Francisco awards is a huge achievement and taken very seriously by the industry.

Orders are coming in thick and fast at the unique farm distillery. It is a major vindication for Morgan Ging after opening the first whiskey distillery in Kilkenny for over 200 years and for restoring the custom of a family farm distillery; growing its own barley to produce its own authentic Ballykeefe gin.

This wonderful, eco-friendly tourist attraction with the wow factor remains a hidden gem on the Kilkenny tourism trail.