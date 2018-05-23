Graignamanagh Credit Union in Kilkenny reopens after 'make-over'

On Thursday the sun shone down on the St. Canice’s Credit Union branch in Graignamanagh as it was officially reopened by Brian Cody with honoured guest Bonnie Prendergast.

Two years ago the board of Graignamanagh Credit Union approached St. Canice’s with a view to merging and since then the branch has blossomed with loans increasing by 25% and new members by a quarter.

The opening hours were lengthened. The branch is now open four days a week with three fulltime staff so there is always a friendly face to greet you, continuing the high standard of service, long established in Graignamanagh Credit Union. The enormous contribution that it makes towards the overall St. Canice’s CU group made the decision to improve and invest in the branch an easy one.

The branch closed for two weeks and the resulting transformation was worthy of an interiors TV reveal show, with both members and staff overjoyed with the new look and access. A major part of the upgrade and planning process involved moving the front door to the side, so that for the first time wheelchairs and buggy users could easily access the building. The internal layout was also remodelled. The official reopening on Thursday was performed by Brian Cody with he and Bonnie Prendergast cutting the bright yellow ribbon together and both Brian and Michael O’Reilly from St. Canice’s Credit Union made heart-warming and motivating speeches.

As ambassador for St. Canice’s Credit Union, Brian presented a bouquet of flowers to Bonnie for her years of work with Graignamanagh before and during the merger process.

There was tea, coffee, cakes and sandwiches.

Later, the refurbished Credit Union held its monthly members’ Prize Draw in the branch. The winner of the Honda Civic car was Paul Murray from Beech Park in Kilkenny and the winner of the €5,000 monthly cash prize was Tony Wall living in Mullinahone. As an extra bonus for the day that was in it, a 3rd prize of an added bonus €5,000 was won by Mairéad Hoyne from Rathmoyle.

