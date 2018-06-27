Old, disused Kilkenny church to become a home

A planning application has been received for the renovation of an old, disused church at Caherleske, a few miles outside of Kilkenny city.

Catherine and Mickey Gabbett are seeking a change of use for Loughbrack Church, near Danesfort. Works associated with this change include the repair and upgrading of existing building fabric (external windows, doors, services, etc); installation of a mezzanine gallery within the church building; formation of a new window ope on north elevation at mezzanine level; new ope at mezzanine level to belfry tower, construction of new single storey extension to north of building connecting to existing vestry and construction of lightweight enclosure to house plant adjoining the north elevation of Church. Associated site works to include site landscaping, surface water disposal and packaged wastewater treatment system including polishing filter.