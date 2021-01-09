Bravo! Kilkenny students win four awards at BT Young Scientist 2021

Kilkenny students across the city and county won big at yesterday's virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Eoin Bourke from CBS Kilkenny scooped the 'Irish Science Teachers Association (ISTA) Award' for his Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences entry 'Reducing C02 levels in the atmosphere using renewable energy.'

Three 'Highly Commended' awards were also awarded to Kilkenny students.

The first of these went to Reuben Colman, Adam Byrnes and Mikey Evison from Castlecomer Community School for their project 'Does Covid-19 behave differently in a range of distinct socioeconomic areas around Ireland?'

Conor Fitzmaurice from St Kieran's College picked up an individual 'Highly Commended' award for his project 'How Do Quantum Phenomena Give Rise to the Reality We Know?'

Loreto Secondary School students Luci Brennan, Caoimhe Carroll and Aimée Kearney also picked up a 'Highly Commended' award for their project 'An investigation into the possible link between protective headgear and skin conditions in camogie players.'

The winner of the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) was Gregory Tarr, a 6th year student from Bandon Grammar School, County Cork.

Gregory took home the top prize of €7,500 and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy for his project titled 'Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes.'

Speaking at the live awards ceremony Minister for Education Norma Foley TD:

“Congratulations to all the students who took part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this year. I am inspired by all of the students’ ambitions to tackle from a scientific and technological view the national and international issues facing us in today’s society, including the global pandemic, climate change, mental health and socio-economic challenges.

“I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved in ensuring the first ever virtual BTYSTE was an incredible success; the organisers, the judges, the dedicated teachers; and of course, the parents, guardians and families whose support is absolutely key to this unique and important event.”

BT Ireland have announced that the public will have free access to the BTYSTE 2021 portal content until the end of January providing extended access to all of the content to audiences in Ireland and internationally.