Speeding ‘out of control’ on Kilkenny roads ahead of countywide speed limit review

Councillor Eamon Aylward told Piltown Municipal District council members that “speeding is out of control” on local roads ahead of a proposed countywide speed limit review.

Cllr Aylward also noted that drivers are misreading the meaning of the signs, particularly 80km/h signs on narrow country roads.

“They see the signs as a target rather than a limit,” he said.

Cllr Pat Dunphy agreed, saying, “once people see 80 [km/h] they think they should be doing 80 [km/h], regardless of the road.”

Cllr Dunphy further argued that using speed limit signs that caution the motorist to drive carefully rather than at a specific speed be considered.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen noted that proposals were made years ago about introducing default speed limit signs in the area.

He told members he would get back to them about the guidelines that surround them.

Councillors also voiced concerns that national road speed limits don’t fall under the remit of the countywide speed limit review.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach said that in South Kilkenny there are national roads that go through built-up areas, such as Mooncoin.

He asked Area Engineer Stan Cullen if these roads could be included in the review.

The Area Engineer noted that the review in question relates to regional and local roads but added that he will confirm for elected members “what the status is and processes for the review on the national road network.”

Constituents are encouraged to submit their own proposals to their local councillors before August, 2021.

This will allow time for detailed consideration ahead of final proposal submission in September.